Ohioans are receiving suspicious seeds in mail

According to The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) more than 150 suspicious packages containing seeds have been sent to Ohioans.

In a press release published on July 27, the ODA states:

"The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has been notified that several Ohio residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. The types of seeds in the packages are currently unknown and may contain invasive plant species. Similar seed packets have been received recently in several other locations across the United States."

The ODA is asking anyone who has received these seeds to not plant them and to instead report them here. The concern is that these seeds may be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock. All foreign seeds shipped to the U.S. have to have a phytosanitary certificate guaranteeing the safety and regulation requirements of the plant. These do not.

ABC6 reports that Ohio isn't the only country receiving seeds. Virginia and Washington state agriculture departments have sent out the warning to their citizens, too.

Allegedly, officials surmise this may be simply a scam.

For more information, please visit the ODA website.