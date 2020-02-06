North Market tasting tour for kids!

Patrick Scholz

If your child is an adventurous eater, they will charge full steam ahead into this delicious adventure. Or if they insist on a strict diet of hot dogs and PB&J, this is the perfect chance to expand their palate.

Feb. 22, Kalamata’s Kitchen is hosting a free tasting tour in the North Market for kids and their families. Starting at noon, kids will don a VIP badge and explore the Market with an adventure passport to collect stamps at every location they sample food. The event will run until 3 p.m.

Kalamata’s Kitchen is an organization focused on introducing kids to new cultures through food and encouraging them to give back to their communities. Its goal is to build a generation of curious and compassionate eaters.

Kalamata’s Kitchen has also produced a book series for children that follows Kalamata on her culinary adventures around the world with her friend Al Dente. Each book is produced in partnership with a notable chef.

Meet and get your books signed by the author and co-founder, Sarah Thomas, and take pictures with Kalamata and Al Dente. Also shop kitchen supplies and fun gear like stickers and t-shirts.

The Mid-Ohio Food Bank will receive all profits from book and product sales from this event.

Take the Taste Bud Pledge with your child and embark on a journey of trying new foods, sharing with others and experiencing new cultures. At the event, you can also pick up an at-home food passport to encourage your child to keep eating and exploring through food after coming home from the North Market tour.

Follow Kalamata’s tour around the U.S. as she travels across 12 cities in the course of the year and be sure to read all three of her adventures: Kalamata’s Kitchen, Kalamata’s Orchard Adventure and À La Kalamata.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer.