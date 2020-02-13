New Albany welcomes two new (tasty) businesses

Two new businesses are coming to New Albany, a community with a thriving business park yet features only a few tasty bites – that it, until now.

Two mouth-watering restaurants are set to open in Village Center very soon: Katzinger’s Delicatessen and Harvest X Three Tigers.

Many recognize Katzinger’s. The deli holds two popular locations, with one in German Village and the other in Dublin, and is known for its classic New York-style delicatessen and sandwiches. Almost all its food is made right from scratch and it’s practically impossible to pass up the pickle barrel.

The New Albany Katzinger’s location will open in the Market and Main II development next to the Phil Heit Center for Healthy New Albany. The seating capacity will be about 60. If customers still have room in their stomachs (these sandwiches are BIG), Johnson’s Ice Cream is right across the street and can satisfy any sweet tooth.

Harvest X Three Tigers is a brand-new restaurant but aspects of a name may ring a bell. The restaurant is a collaboration between two companies, Harvest Pizzeria and Three Tigers Brewing Company, so expect healthful pizzas and delicious beer.

“Our goal is to open this summer,” says Chris Crader, founder and CEO of Grow Restaurants, in a press release. “Guests can enjoy our locally-sourced menu, craft beer and artisan cocktails either inside or on the outdoor patio situated along Rose Run Park.”

This restaurant will stand on the corner of Main Street and Dublin-Grandville Road at the old New Albany Mill site. The parking lot will keep its gravel road in order to maintain its historical character. The 8,000 square feet space will feature plenty of seating and an outdoor bier garten will welcome guests in the warmer months.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.