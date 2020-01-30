Lincoln Theatre’s Patternz Summer Camp 2020 dates

Need a small break from your kids during the summer? Are your kids bursting at the seams with creativity? Maybe it’s finally time to consider summer camp.

The Lincoln Theatre’s Patternz Summer Camp has just announced its 2020 dates. That’s right, the popular summer camp is back again to stimulate your children’s creative gears.

For seven straight weeks, the Patternz Summer Camp will operate in the Lincoln Theatre during weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each week consists of its own, unique theme. Camps will run June 22-Aug. 7. Parents or guardians can select a five-day week for their children ages 6-13.

Every day at camp will kick off with an affirmation of excellence. During this activity, campers will start to grasp their own passions and creative potential. They will then go through a rotation of workshops in theatre, music, dance and visual arts.

You can rest assured knowing your kiddos are in good hands. Graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s Expand Your Horizons Artist Incubation Program and CATCO is Kids educators will run the camp. Along with the workshops, the teachers will engage campers in enrichment activities that cover crucial topics such as healthy eating and the wonders of science.

The camp will conclude with a children-led performance where family and friends are welcomed. Campers will show off all the artistic skills they’ve learned throughout the week.

Registered your creative child online at www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com/patternz/. Each week-long camp is $110 per child. Pre- and post-care options are also available for an additional fee.

The following is a list of dates and themes of each camp:

Week 1 | June 22-26 – Think, Speak, Do

Week 2 | June 29-July 3 – Listen, Communicate, Follow Directions

Week 3 | July 6-10 – Lead, Explore, Believe

Week 4 | July 13-17 – Move, Learn, Grow

Week 5 | July 20-24 – Create, Build, Care

Week 6 | July 27-31 – Good, Better, Best

Week 7 | Aug. 3-7 – Connect, Share, Serve

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.