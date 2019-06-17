Library offers students free summer lunch

The Columbus Recreation & Parks Department is partnering with Columbus Metropolitan Library to strengthen the community and provide for Columbus students.

For 18 years, CML has offered Summer Lunch, a nutritional meal for students 18 and younger. Last year, CML served more than 29,000 lunches and snacks.

“So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches,” says CML Public Services Director Kathy Shahbodaghi. “When school lets out for the summer, it is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing lunches and snacks. It not only benefits the body, but the mind as well.”

According to NPR, during the school year, about 30.3 million children receive free or reduced-price lunches at their public schools. They count on these meals. In the summer, only 2.6 million of those students get a free lunch, leading many to go without.

CML is working to make sure the Columbus community isn't part of that statistic.

Lunches usually include a sandwich and healthy side like carrots, strawberries or string cheese. Milk and juice are included as well. Later, snacks are served.

Make sure to check the library's list of which locations offer free lunch and snack!

Summer Reading Challenge

Make reading fun for your child this summer! Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge 2019 and have your child enter their reading minutes online. Save up points to earn fun prizes! It helps track reading progress, creates motivation and makes reading even more fun.

