HighBall Halloween goes virtual

While you won’t be able to hit the streets of the Short North for HighBall Halloween due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean that you can’t go all out on your costume. Participants can still show off their creativity through the Out of the Closet Virtual Public Costume Contest that kicked off Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 31.

Here’s how the costume contest will work:

You must purchase an entry ticket to submit an entry. All proceeds support the Short North Alliance.

5 entries will be selected to win $100 each.

For the chance to be shown during the HB20 Virtual Event, you must submit your entry by 11:59pm on Oct. 16.

The final deadline to submit your entry for a chance to win is 11:59pm on Oct. 31.

Winners will be announced via social media and notified via email the week of Nov. 1.

Follow HighBall Halloween on Facebook and Instagram to share your entry for a better chance to win HighBaller’s choice!

Follow Out of the Closet Thrift Stores on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Now for what everyone is really interested in: who wins? (Limit to one prize per entry)

3 individual or group entries will be selected by HB20 White Castle Costume Couture Designers to win $100 (Group winning entries will receive $100 total, to be split amongst group participants).

1 pet entry will be selected by HB20 White Castle Costume Couture Designers to win $100.

1 individual or group entry will be selected by the public via Instagram and Facebook to win $100. Winners will be selected by the total amount of likes the entry image receives across both platforms.

To watch the event, a private link will be provided to ticket buyers prior to the event. Viewers will have the pleasure of tuning in to see HighBall Halloween favorites like hosts Nina West and NBC4’s Monica Day and Matt Barnes along with performers Virginia West, the West family and Mojoflo!

Hosted by the Short North Alliance, HighBall Halloween helps raise money to support clean and safe initiatives, promotions, holiday campaigns, public art installations, parking management, and more in the Short North Arts District.

