Help a Columbus teen find a dress for the ball

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical performance Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is visiting Columbus at the Palace Theatre March 8 - 9.

The show is filled with a well-acclaimed orchestra, colorful production features and all the classic fairytale moments you remember and love.

What's more magical than the Fairy Godmother's whimsical spells performed onstage?

Local non-profit Fairy Goodmothers is working with the Cinderella production to collect gently used costume jewelry, girls' princess dresses and teen prom dresses at every performance at the Palace Theatre. The donations will go to teens in need, who otherwise wouldn't get that have that magical Cinderella moment every young girl deserves.

Fairy Goodmothers promotes confidence and self-esteem to Central Ohio High School girls. At such a young age, feeling encouraged and beautiful is essential to a girl's confidence. Allowing them the ability to pick out a beautiful gown gives them a wonderful night but a future of empowerment.

If you know a princess in need of a gown for the ball, pre-register for an appointment with a personal shopper at Cinderella's Closet Boutique's page.

About Fairy Goodmothers

"Now go - to the ball. In the name of every girl who has ever wished to go to a ball in a beautiful dress. In the name of every girl who has ever wanted to change the world she lived in. Go! with the promise of possibility!"

- Fairy Godmother in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella