Happy National Love Your Pet Day!

Today is the day it's acceptable to talk way too much about your pet without feeling guilty or being told to "Shhh," because it’s National Love Your Pet Day! Take a little extra time today to pamper and give some love and attention to your pets.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pexel

While most households in the United States have more dogs than cats, there are some that enjoy having birds, reptiles, fish or even rats. 60 million U.S. households have at least one dog, while 47 million own a cat. The third most common pet is freshwater fish, birds, small animals and lastly reptiles.

The National Love Your Pet Day website gives ideas for what you can do to make your pet feel loved. The website says you can bring your pet a special treat, take them on an extra-long walk. If you would rather skip the walk, simply spend the day in your kitchen spoiling your dog or cat with homemade treats!

Photo courtesy of Best Friends Animal Society

Don’t discount all the guinea pigs, hamsters, bunnies or other small mammals that need to be appreciated! These small bundles of fur need just as much attention and spoiling as dogs and cats. Check out the many DIY small mammal toys to give your rabbit or hamster endless hours of fun. Get creative and personalize your handmade toy! Note – make sure all the materials used within your DIY project are animal-safe and nonhazardous.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that pets increase overall happiness and wellbeing within an American household. Within the same research, experts came to the conclusion that people who owned pets while facing serious health challenges experienced quicker recovery times than those who did not own an animal.

The benefits of having a pet are listed on the CDC website and include lower stress, increase in happiness and healthier fitness routines. Pets can also decrease blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, feelings of loneliness, but they also increase outdoor activities and socialization.

× Expand Photo courtesy of PetPeople

If you want to go out and spoil your pet with something special for National Love Your Pet Day, check out some of these Columbus pet boutiques!

Village Pet Supply

Mutts & Co.

Lin Lar Pet Boutique

Emi Pet Salon & Boutique