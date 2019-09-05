Get Greater's Scoop Free Today Only!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater's Ice Cream

We all make mistakes, but Greater's made a pretty sweet one.

The popular ice cream shop made the error of spelling blueberry wrong on their pints of Elena's Blueberry Pie flavor - created in the name of Elena, a young girl who's battle with pediatric brain cancer helped inspire the creation of the non-profit The Cure Starts Now Foundation.

Greater's mission in September is to help spread the word about pediatric brain cancer, raising awareness and money in order to help find a cure. A portion of all proceeds for Elena's Blueberry Pie flavor is donated directly, while the ice cream store annually creates a fundraising goal to meet in seven days.

While the slight slip-up was addressed on Twitter, Greater's decided to donate the money that would have been used to reprint the pints, a admirable choice.

Find a location near you and on September 5 only, get a free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie! The flavor is seasonal, so get out and enjoy now!

× Elena’s Blueberry Pie is back!



(We should let you know that we spelled Blueberry wrong on our pints. But, instead of reprinting them, we decided to donate that money to The Cure Starts Now).💜 pic.twitter.com/yxy974aj7i — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) September 1, 2019

× We're kicking off our annual @ConesfortheCure campaign today! 💛



Get a FREE single dip sugar cone of Elena's Blueberry Pie from 4-8pm today as a thank you for helping us reach our goal of raising $180,000 for the @CureStartsNow pic.twitter.com/SKjkAcSpOQ — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) September 5, 2019

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor.