Get Greater's Scoop Free Today Only!

Photo courtesy of Greater's Ice Cream
We all make mistakes, but Greater's made a pretty sweet one.
The popular ice cream shop made the error of spelling blueberry wrong on their pints of Elena's Blueberry Pie flavor - created in the name of Elena, a young girl who's battle with pediatric brain cancer helped inspire the creation of the non-profit The Cure Starts Now Foundation.
Greater's mission in September is to help spread the word about pediatric brain cancer, raising awareness and money in order to help find a cure. A portion of all proceeds for Elena's Blueberry Pie flavor is donated directly, while the ice cream store annually creates a fundraising goal to meet in seven days.
While the slight slip-up was addressed on Twitter, Greater's decided to donate the money that would have been used to reprint the pints, a admirable choice.
Find a location near you and on September 5 only, get a free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie! The flavor is seasonal, so get out and enjoy now!
Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.