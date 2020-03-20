GCAC approves hundreds of grants for artists and groups

In light of all the bad news, we deserve some good news.

On March 19, the Greater Columbus Arts Council Board of Trustees approved the following grants for the first quarter of 2020:

17 grants totaling $277,754 for Project Support

171 Support for Professional Artists grants totaling $267,713

Six Big Ideas grants totaling $19,500 in February

For a list of all the grant winners, click here.

Project Support

Project Support grants provide funding for a broad range of arts and cultural projects, events and programs.

Through the Project Support program, support is provided to a variety of diverse art experiences for our community, including theater seasons like Eclipse Theatre Company, Evolution Theatre, Stage Right Theatrics and Imagine Productions. The Ohioana Library Association returns with its 2020 Ohioana Book Festival, while the Short North Foundation sought the support of the 2020 Goodale Park Music Series.

Support for Professional Artists

Formerly known as Artists in the Community, Support for Professional Artists (SPA) grants are intended to assist individual artists and groups of artists creating together on a permanent basis in making new art and marketing to a broader audience.

Big Ideas

The new Big Ideas grants are intended to uplift artist ideas and projects that bring all art forms out into the community. The Arts Council approved six Big Ideas grants totaling $19,500 in February.

Based on available funding, there are two remaining deadlines for Big Ideas grants in 2020: June 5 and Oct. 5.

Additional Information

For more information about individual artist funding and programs including guidelines and upcoming deadlines, visit www.gcac.org or contact Alison Barret, Grants & Services Director, abarret@gcac.org.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council receives major financial support from the City of Columbus, Franklin County Commissioners and the Ohio Arts Council.

