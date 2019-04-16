Easter egg hunts in every community

New Albany

Springfest Egg Hunt 2019

April 20

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The annual New Albany Springfest Egg Hunt returns to the New Albany football stadium this year. The free celebratory event includes 60,000 eggs dropped from the sky via helicopter, fun face painting, bounce houses, games and special prizes. Food trucks will also be available for lunch.

Dublin

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

April 20

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Free Community Easter Egg Hunt is held The GRAND of Dublin and is free for all families. The hunt begins at 11:00 a.m. and the rest of the day will include a petting zoo, bake sale and pictures with the Easter bunny! Win one of three big Easter egg hunt prizes.

Tri-Village

Easter Egg Hunt

April 20

10 – 11:00 a.m.

The Grandview Heights/Marble Cliff Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Wyman Woods Park. You can meet the Easter Bunny before the hunt, remember to bring cameras for pictures. The egg hunt is divided into three separate age groups (2-4; 5-7; 8-10) so everyone gets a fair opportunity to collect some goodies.

Westerville

Spring Eggstravaganza

April 20

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

This year’s Spring Eggstravaganza is set to be bigger and better than ever. 8,000 eggs will be hidden across the Westerville Sports Complex. Arrive early and with a basket – rain or shine, the event will go on. The hunt will be separated into age groups, 2 years and under will take place (with a parent) at 10:00 a.m. and the rest of the age group hunts will start at 10:30 a.m. There will also be inflatables, games, music, crafts and more.

Pickerington

Hop to the Movies!

April 20

9:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Hop to the Movies will take place at the Marcus Theaters, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. and the Easter egg hunt starting at 9:30 a.m. Take pictures with the Easter bunny, color and craft and watch Peter Rabbit – showing at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $9 online.

Grove City

Grove City Bunny Hunt

April 26

Take your hunt to Grove City Town Center and search for 10 hidden bunnies now through Friday, April 26. Pick up a blank entry card from locations throughout Town Center or download it online. Complete the card matching the color of each bunny to the location. Drop off the completed card at Visit Grove City or Grove City Parks and Recreation to receive a prize. Completed cards are due no later than 2:00 p.m.