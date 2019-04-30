Donut de Mayo at Eden Burger

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Burger Instagram

Start your Cinco de Mayo morning with a special kind of brunch at Eden Burger. The entirely-vegan restaraunt, known for its mouthwatering burgers, home fries and pickle chips, is hosting Donut de Mayo this Sunday in celebration of the day.

Eden Burger is partnering with Doughasis and Destination Donuts for the ultimate vegan brunch experience. Never had a vegan donut? You have to try flavors like chocolate pretzel donut, s'mores donut and cinnamon sugar donut.

Of course, Eden Burger will also be serving their famous brunch. And what would a celebration be without adult beverages? The Village Idiot will supply fun morning drinks, right next door.

A peek at Eden Burger's brunch menu

Sundays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Breakfast Taco

(vegan) egg, sauteed onions, red peppers, cubed potatoes, sour cream, shredded cheddar, guacamole and your choice of (vegan) sausage or (vegan) bacon crumbles, served with a side of fresh salsa.

Breakfast Bowl

Home fries, (vegan) egg, sauteed onions and peppers, shredded cheddar, sour cream, guacamole.