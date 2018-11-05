Dec 1: MammaDalla Short North Galley Hop

× Expand Photos courtesy of MammaDalla Geometry - China

Start your holiday season with a unique photographic exhibition by artist MammaDalla. The display will be featured at the Roaming Goat Coffee on December 1 at 6 p.m. as part of the Short North Gallery Hop.

While the title and topic of the featured project is being kept under wraps, a potential theme includes MammaDalla’s personal concern with mortality and what is described as non-life after death. Drawing from his love of the truly original, images sold at MammaDalla’s Columbus exhibition will only be available to one buyer, no copies allowed. A new literary work in the form of a screenplay will also be presented and sold in a single copy, signed by the author.

For over 5 years, Roaming Goat Coffee has supported the thriving local art scene by hosting a monthly featured artist series. Past featured individuals include up-and-coming and established artists alike, such as Meagan Alwood-Karcic and Rachel Kaufman. Their commitment to featuring new work allows Roaming Goat Coffee to present ever-changing décor and create a setting that is always fresh, exciting and inviting.

Exhibition attendees can expect transcendent and exclusive artwork along with an intimate environment that keeps the spirit of the Short North Gallery Hop alive at this showing. Columbus’s diverse local culture and underrepresented artists are highlighted to make this monthly series truly unique.

× Expand Claustrophobia - Columbus, Ohio

About MammaDalla

A recent Italian expat, MammaDalla is a film director, scriptwriter and professional photographer who has traveled the globe to follow his artistic passions. Not one to be limited, MammaDalla has explored cinematography, photography, novel creation and screenwriting during his celebrated career. Notable past experiences include establishing a video production company in Milan with a branch located in Nanning, China, creating an abstract photo series featuring Chinese model Liang Xiyuan and inspiring a new generation of artists at two universities.