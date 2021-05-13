Columbus Greek Festival to carry on (and carry-out)

Even amid a pandemic, the Columbus Greek Festival is back and ready to serve hungry crowds again – just using a different method this time around.

From May 14-16, patrons can satisfy their Greek food cravings without leaving the safety of their car, as the event is carry-out only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meals can be picked up any time at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St., from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. All major credit cards are accepted.

The menu includes a wide variety of foods. There are four entree options, and three of them – excluding the large Greek salad – come with one of each side. The $15 moussaka, the $15 pastitsio and the $14 chicken breast come alongside with tyropita, spanakopita, Greek style green beans and Greek lemon potatoes. For those searching for a more on-the-go option, there’s an $8 gyro calling your name.

Each meal can be topped off with a choice of seven different pastries. Amigdalota, baklava and kataifi are two for $5, while kourambiethes and macaroons are two for $4. Koulourakia can be bought by the dozen for $10. If all of those sound irresistible, pastry samplers are available for $14 per box.

A la carte, call-ahead orders and in-person dining won’t be available. Workers will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing while preparing and handing off your food. Every meal is prepped by a volunteer chef, so while you pick up your food, thank those who made the event possible.

For those who are unfamiliar with Greek foods but want to try some this weekend, here’s what each food contains:

Entree

Moussaka: Young eggplant, sliced potatoes and sautéed ground beef all layered together and topped with a cream sauce called béchamel and baked

Pastitsio: Greek pasta, grated cheese and sautéed ground beef all layered together, topped with béchamel and baked

Chicken breast: Chicken cooked Greek style with lemon and garlic potatoes

Large Greek salad: Tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onion, olives and feta cheese all tossed together. Greek dressing comes on the side

Sides Combo

Tyropita: Cheeses blended together and wrapped in a buttered dough called fillo

Spanakopita: Spinach, cheeses and herbs blended together and wrapped in a buttered fillo

Greek style green beans: Green beans mixed with onion and tomatoes

Greek lemon potatoes: Potatoes cooked in a lemon garlic broth

Fast Food

Gyro: A pita filled with seasoned meat, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Cucumber-sour scream sauce comes on the side

Pastries

Amigdalota: Almond sweets created from honey, almonds, flour, water and sugar

Baklava: Layers of pastry dough with honey syrup that contain chopped walnuts and cinnamon sugar

Kataifi: Shredded dough with honey syrup and brushed with melted butter that contains chopped nuts

Koulourakia: A buttery shortbread cookie

Kourambiethes: Buttered cookies with confectionary sugar (like that of a powdered donut)

Macaroons: Cookies created from coconut and ground almonds

Call 614-224-9020 with any questions.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.