City Council will host first-ever women-specific meeting

Face the Facts: Gender Inequality As of March 2018, African-American women earn 64 cents and Latina women earn 56 cents for every dollar earned by a Caucasian man.



Reported by the United Nations, 62 million girls are denied an education all over the world.



The UN also reported that 1 in 3 women have experienced physical or sexual violence at some point.



The Global Partnership for Education found that 781 million adults worldwide are illiterate – two-thirds of whom are women.



Marie Claire reported that even though 51 percent of the U.S. population is women, only 20 percent of the U.S. Congress is comprised of women – the highest it’s ever been.



When people think of March, memories of crazy St. Patrick’s Day parties or the blooming of tulips and daylilies may come to mind. But there is another aspect to the third month – Women’s History Month and March 8 is International Women’s Day.

For the local feminist, rejoice.

The Columbus City Council is hosting a first-of-its-kind, women-specific community meeting on March 9 in horror of International Women’s Day. Kicking off at 10 a.m., the event is held at Columbus State Community College Center for Workforce Development and runs until 11:30 a.m.

Gender equality is a birthright and this event allows women to discuss issues that affect their daily lives in and beyond Columbus. The setting is informal and one-on-one, so no need to stress. Council President Shannon Hardin will welcome guest and give an overview of the event.

In a press release by CCC, Hardin says, “Women face a unique set of challenges in Columbus, and the council is committed to dialogue, collaboration and working with women to address these pressing issues.”

In the end, the meeting is all about the guest, so bring your list of topics and be prepared to chat. New to the feminist games? The meeting is also a great opportunity to meet neighbors and talk with people who possibly share your same ideas and perspectives.

It’s never too late to speak up or talk about women’s rights – mark your calendar, this is a perfect opportunity to share your voice.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.