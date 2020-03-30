CCAD goes virtual in response to COVID-19

On March 19, the Columbus College of Art and Design announced that it formally canceled its "Spring Art Fair and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition out of concern for the well-being of the community and as advised by the Ohio Department of Health."

Don't worry though, for the first time ever these events are going virtual.

“We want to keep our CCAD and the greater Columbus communities safe from the coronavirus while we continue to fulfill our mission to support and promote our artists and designers,” says Dr. Melanie Corn, CCAD president, in a press release.

Corn explains the school explored different strategies and eventually concluded that showcasing the works online is comparable to seeing them in person.

Virtual Art Fair

The CCAD Virtual Art Fair will go online starting Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sunday, April 12 at 11:59 p.m. Just like the in-person show, the virtual show will still have "a juried selection of the same top CCAD students and alumni selling their works."

“While it’s disappointing that our students cannot show their art in person, entrepreneurial skills are part of our curriculum, and this is an opportunity for our students to practice online sales.” Corn says in the press release.

The Virtual Art Fair also will feature traditional fine arts pieces, such as painting, glasswork, and sculpture, plus trendy jewelry, hip prints and illustrations, and handcrafted housewares.

To log on this must-see online event, visit ccad.edu/artfair.

Virtual MFA Exhibition

Since CCAD is dedicated to highlighting it's emerging artist, upholding this show and making it virtual was necessary.

“At this year’s virtual MFA Thesis Exhibition, a wider public than ever before will be able to view these talented students’ topical and cutting-edge projects, as well as interpret what these artists and designers are saying about themselves and their work, “ Corn says in the press release.

While the online exhibitions are still in planning stages, those interested can sign up for updated information at ccad.edu/emails.

Unfortunately, the annual Fashion Show was canceled on May 8. To learn more about these events and other CCAD news, click here.