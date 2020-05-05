Cbus airport will participate in JetStream Music Festival

If you thought concerts wouldn't exist in 2020 because of COVID-19, think again.

On May 6, the John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) will join more than 20 airports across North American to participate in the JetStream Music Festival, an online celebration of local music. The free live stream will start rocking at 6 p.m. EDT.

The festival is all about supporting local musicians, and Columbus is bringing the heat with Honey a Blue, self-described as pop, blues and soul. To tune in, visit www.facebook.com/columbusairportcmh on May 6 at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this interactive experience combining two of life’s pre-pandemic pleasures: concerts and air travel,” says Angie Tabor, senior manager, customer experience for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “CRAA has long been a supporter of the local creative community, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the arts while connecting with our customers during these challenging times.”

Tabor is right in CRAA's love for the arts, the authority established Melodies in Motion Performing Arts Program in 2013 "to grow and support its connection with the Columbus community, showcase local musicians, and enhance the experience of travelers."

CMH is open for essential travel and vital cargo. CMH is taking extra precautions and is excited for when things start running at full speed again, which includes hosting live music at terminals.

Kevin M. Burke, president and CEO of Airports Council International-North America, says they're thrilled for the event and are excited to see musicians in the terminals again soon.

“For so many airports across North America, live music entertainment in the terminal has become a fun way to delight and engage passengers,” says Burke. “Despite the sudden and significant drop in passenger traffic at North America’s airports because of the coronavirus health pandemic, this effort by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and many other North American airports provides a unique opportunity to connect with their passengers. We look forward to hearing these musicians again in airport terminals soon.”