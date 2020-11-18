CATCO announces virtual holiday play

Photo courtesy of CATCO

A Christmas Carol is a staple performance during the holidays. While in-person performances are scarce, you don't have to go through the season without the Charles Dickens' classic.

A Columbus Christmas Carol will run Dec. 16-27 thanks to CATCO. The show is not only contemporary and new but it's virtual. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at www.catco.org/columbus-christmas-carol. Patrons will receive a link of the show to view for 24 hours.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Red Generation Photography CATCO's 2013 A Christmas Carol

Like we said, the show is contemporary. CATCO artistic director Leda Hoffman is eager to showcase the modern, local version of the story. Instead of Ebenezer Scrooge, the main character is named Ebony Scrooge. While the themes of charity and redemption are still the same, the story is told through the a present-day lens.

The all-Ohio cast is led by Hoffman; this will be her directing debut.

"During this upcoming holiday season, when many family traditions will be celebrated differently, it is our sincere hope that this production will brighten spirits and bring people together even when we are apart," she says in a press release.