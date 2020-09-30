Best cities to be a vegetarian in

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pexel and Jill Wellington

October 1 is World Vegetarian Day.

So, cheers, veg-heads!

WalletHub published a comprehensive list of the best cities for a vegetarian to live. Considerations included the quality, quantity and expenses. The data set also ranges from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians.

Top 20 Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians 1. Portland, OR11. Lexington-Fayette, KY 2. Los Angeles, CA12. Tampa, FL 3. San Francisco, CA13. San Diego, CA 4. Orlando, FL14. Irving, TX 5. Seattle, WA15. Atlanta, GA 6. Miami, FL16. Lincoln, NE 7. Boise, ID17. Chicago, IL 8. Fort Wayne, IN18. St. Paul, MN 9. Oakland, CA19. Lubbock, TX 10. Austin, TX20. New York, NY

Columbus, we're afraid, falls in the 60th spot out of 100, right below Cleveland.

The lowest cost of groceries for a vegetarian can be found in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The highest is in Stockton, California.

The highest number of restaurants that serve vegetarian options is in Scottsdale, Arizona, who also captured the No.1 spot for vegans, as well.

We commend everyone across the country for going above and beyond the KALE of duty to provide healthy, vegetarian lifestyles. LETTUCE cheers to our own vegetarian establishments and celebrate with them on October 1.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.