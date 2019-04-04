Gahanna senior living residents host adoption event

Two new senior living communities in Gahanna are working together to put on event that's sure to bring some warmth to your day as the spring season begins.

Three Creeks Senior Living and Westerville Senior Living will be hosting a dog adoption set for Saturday, April 6 from 12 a.m. - 2 p.m at Three Creeks Senior Living.

The dogs are available thanks to Stop The Suffering Dog Rescue, an organization that saves abandoned pets from southern Ohio communities and brings them to shelters in Columbus, Toledo, Cleveland, Michigan and even Canada. STS pulls animals that are near death at high-kill shelters and transport them to safety, preparing them for adoption and a better life.

The team works tirelessly to end homelessness in pets and sponsors pull fees, boarding costs, emergency care and vaccinations for dogs and cats.

The two senior communities invite guests into their neighborhood to meet the staff and learn more about the people who live there. An Angry Wiener food truck will offer food and drink - just don't share with the pups! To show their compassion for the adoption event, community members will give the first 30 guests free homemade dog toys, for that furry friend you may possibly take home that day!

Why adopt a shelter dog

Costs less! When you adopt a pet from a shelter, the costs of spaying, neutering, vaccinations and sometimes even microchipping are included in the price.

You're saving a life! 2.7 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized every year in the U.S.

House-trained! Many dogs from rescues are already house-trained, which means you skip the stressful, tear-your-hair-out phase. Often mature shelter dogs have already been around all kinds of people and therefore know how to behave without expensive training school.

Wide variety! There are all kinds of breeds and hybrids of dogs in rescues and shelters - no two are the same! Adopting allows you to look through a huge selection of purebreds, mutts and mixes!

About Spectrum Retirement

Spectrum Retirement is the developer of the Senior Living communities and has created the two new centers with compassion in mind. They keep their resident's best interests in mind, working hard to make sure they are always growing, learning and experiencing new things within their community.