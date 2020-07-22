A guide to regional American hot dog styles

Let's get one thing straight: these are bucket-list hot dogs.

There are thousands of hot dog combinations, some I'm sure we've never heard of before. But the list below contains the most popular, well-known dogs in the country. What is your favorite? Where do you pledge your hot dog loyalty?

Chicago Dog

Photo courtesy of Eat This, Not That

From: Chicago, Illinois

Explained: The Chicago Dog's standard is Vienna beef, but the toppings are what make the Windy City proud. This dog is "dragged through the garden" with yellow mustard, chopped white opinions, sweet pickle relish, a pickle spear, tomato wedges, pickled peppers and celery salt. The most genuine Chicago Dog will be placed in a soft, pillowy poppy-seed encrusted bun.

Coney Island Chili Dog

From: Detroit, Michigan

Photo courtesy of Spruce Eats

Explained: Before the Cincinnatians get all upset, let us explain. While sure, Cincinnati chili dogs are and will forever be our favorite (non-biased, of course) the origins of the Coney Island Chili dog hail from Detroit. What makes this dog a staple is the seasoned beef chili adorned with yellow mustard, white onion and cheese.

Photo courtesy of MasterCook

Seattle-Style Dog

From: Seattle, Washington

Explained: Often made of a grilled Polish sausage, this wiener is split in half before being put into a toasted bun and slathered with cream cheese. A Seattle-Style is adorned with grilled onions, jalapenos, cabbage and dolloped with siracha or barbeque sauce.

Cleveland Polish Boy

Photo courtesy of Asenzya

From: Cleveland, Ohio

Explained: Prepare yourselves; the Cleveland Polish Boy is a grilled kielbasa sausage on a roll with coleslaw and a dousing of barbeque and hot sauce. It's not a true city dog unless its piled with home-style french fries. Napkins required when eating.

Sonoran Dogs

Photo courtesy of Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe

From: Arizona

Explained: Bacon-wrapped and snuggly stuck into a steam bolillo roll, you might not even recognize this hot dog at first. The standard Sonoran Dog is topped with pinto beans, chopped tomatoes, onions, mustard and jalapenos. The daredevils use guacamole and salsa Verde.