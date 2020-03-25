On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus April/May 2020

Due to COVID-19, visit the websites to see which shows and displays are still happening.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center is opening an exhibit that’s “rooted in tradition from the ancient world and the Byzantine, Medieval and Renaissance eras.” From May 23-Aug 16, catch 2 + 3 x 18: Diptychs and Triptychs by 18 contemporary Ohio Artists. The artists use contemporary methods to create works inspired by ancient diptychs and triptychs, typically then used to commemorate the victory of a ruler, or for personal or religious reasons. The exhibit tells stories and creates unexpected and exciting juxtapositions within and between the various mediums. The artworks focus on personal experiences, feelings, life-long interests, or particular subjects or ideas.

“The connection between the past tradition with the modern interpretation is one that I enjoyed exploring,” says curator Christine Fowler Shearer, Ph.D. “It’s my hope that everyone will find a work or two that resonates with them – that makes them sit down and contemplate connections to their own lives.”

Its current exhibit, Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life & Art of Barbara Shermund, will run through April 26. www.decartsohio.org

934 Gallery

Vital Labor. Works by Jessie Horning and Ben Yacavone. Through April 18, closing reception and artist talk same day noon-3 p.m. And Red Thread. Works by Emma Brown. April 3-May 16. Opening reception April 3, 7-10 p.m. Closing reception and workshop May 16, noon-3 p.m. www.934.gallery

Art Access Gallery

It’s All New. Various works by Sharon Doughert, Rod Hayslip, Marti Steffy, Paula Rubinstein, Karen Rumora and Ricki Rosen. Through April 15. And New Work by Judy Friday. Abstract paintings and various works. April 15-June 1. Opening reception May 8, 5-8 p.m. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle

Storytime: Ohio Authors and Illustrators. Writings and various illustrations by local artists. Through April 26. And Senior Showcase. May 8-June 27. www.artscastle.org

Blockfort

(Re)collections. Solo exhibition by Jaime Bennati. April 1-26. Opening reception April 2, 6-9 p.m. And Get Radical with Greasebat and Friends. Vinyl toys and original works by Akron artist Jeff Lamm. May 1-31. Opening reception May 2, 6-9 p.m. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Christopher Burk. April 3-26. Opening reception April 3, 5:30-8 p.m. And The Secret Lives of Color. New, colorful works based on the book of the same title by 18 artists. May 1-31. Opening reception May 1, 5:30-8 p.m. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery

Capital University’s Student Showcase. Various multimedia works. April 2-21. www.capital.edu

Columbus Museum of Art

Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition. Atoms, winner of the 2019 Columbus Comic Residency, present comics and cartoons. Through April 5.

Art after Stonewall, 1969-1989. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, this exhibit features more than 200 works and related visual materials that explore the impact of LGBTQ+ civil rights movement on the art world. Through May 31.

Twentieth Century Hustlers. Film shot in central Ohio by Chicago-based artist Geof Oppenheimer. Through Oct. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery

MFA & MDes Thesis Exhibition. April 3-26. Opening reception April 3, 6-9 p.m. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center

Main Gallery features Interwoven. Works by Elaine Fleck that merges fabric and oils into representations of human figures, landscapes and more. April 10-May 23. And Loft Gallery features A Sense of Structure. Works by locally-based architect and architectural photographer Steven Elbert. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Dublin Arts Council

Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky. Local artist Rod Bouc showcases monotype, charcoal, oil and pastel works depicting his early life on a Nebraska farm. Through April 10. And Pairings: Mao and Garrity. Golf courses and Dublin landscapes from local artist Leo Hong Mao and Aida Garrity. April 28-June 7. www.dublinarts.org

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery

Lost to Shadow. Charcoal, pastels and oil works by David Marteney. Through May 1. www.southeasthc.org

Gallery 22

The Family Aesthetic William Obenaur. Combination of paintings, photographs and drawings, created by Obenaur and his many artistic family members who have helped him succeed in his creative journey. Through April 18. www.artscastle.org

Glass Axis

Fantastical Creatures. Professionally made pieces inspired by the imaginations of local children. April 10-May 30. Opening reception April 10, 6-8 p.m. www.glassaxis.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries

Works by Paul Hamilton. April 10-May 24. And 6 plus 1. A group exhibition featuring various works. May 29-July 12. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery

Unexpected Portraits. Paintings by Mary Burkhardt of female figures standing, walking or spinning on the shores of Lake Erie. Through April 15.

360. Paintings by Todd Buschur. April 18-May 13. Opening reception April 18, 5-8 p.m.

A Focus on Color. Paintings by Ann Kete. May 16-June 10. Opening reception May 16, 5-8 p.m. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries

Paintings by Hamilton Aguiar. April 3-May 30. www.hawkgalleries.com

Highline Coffee Art Space

Scott Gordon: Art in Wood. Central Ohio woodworker Scott Gordon exhibits a collection of intricately designed wooden bowls. Through April 30. And Paige Fleming: Welby Gestures. Original ink paintings and fine art giclée prints. May 4-June 3. www.highlinecoffeeco.com

Jung Association Gallery

A Sense of Place. Oil paintings depicting areas throughout Columbus, by Ellen Kandoian. Through April 25. And Weaving Body and Spirit: The Rich Tapestry of Ancient Ritual Postures. Fiber collages by Belinda Gore. Opens May 2, reception same day noon-3 p.m. www.jungcentralohio.org

Keny Galleries

An American Album: 150 Years of Masterworks on Paper: 1870-2020. Prints, etchings, watercolors and more. May 1-July 1. Opening reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. www.kenygalleries.com

The King Arts Complex

She Knows Who She Is: New Work by April Sunami and David Butler. Contemporary works exploring the past, present and future of black women and their stories. Through[MBJ1] May 16, Elijah Pierce Gallery.

Through Their Eyes. Works curated by Tommie Lee Gilliard in honor of Autism Awareness Month. April 16-May 7, The Dream Corridor Gallery.

Intention. Abstract and figurative works by Gaye Reissland, Michol Childress and Chantal Stone. May 29-Aug. 16, Elijah Pierce Gallery. www.kingartscomplex.com

Marcia Evans Gallery

Annette Poitau, Organic Abstracts. Various works inspired by natural forms and landscapes. Through May 31. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Mac Worthington Studio, Gallery & Sculpture Park

Spring Grand Opening Exhibition. Abstract paintings and sculptures. April 1-May 31. Opening reception April 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center

Works by nature photographer Justin Grubb. Through May 17. And mixed-media, fiber works by Char Norman. May 21-Aug. 16. Opening reception May 21, 6-8 p.m. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery

Ohio Diaspora: Works from the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center and Ohio artists. Through April 11. Collage of Women Artists. Displayed in the Vern Riffe Center Lobby. April 1-May 16. www.riffegallery.org

Ohio Craft Museum

The Best of 2020. Various works by Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s members. May 3-July 26. Opening reception May 3, 1-4 p.m. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum

Planes, Trains and Automobiles. An exhibit that showcases mostly pre-1960 pieces that align with these modes of transportation: lanterns, vases, stop lights, etc. Through Aug. 31. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery

Subjective, Objective. Abstract works open to subjective interpretation. Through April 17. And This Inspired That. Response pieces based on Open Door artworks by local artists; both works displayed side-by-side. May 9-June 26. Opening reception May 9, 5-7 p.m. www.cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Senior Projects Exhibition: Department of Art BFA. Various works by graduating art majors. April 14-May 2. www.uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Fisher & Miller Gallery

Interwoven. Large-scale creations of woven fabrics and plastic by Anita Maharjan. Through May 3 at Fisher Gallery. To learn more, check out the December 2019 issue of CityScene Magazine. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art

Youdhisthir Maharjan: Toils of Delight. Woven text-based artworks by Youdhi Maharjan. Through April 25. www.otterbein.edu

ROY G BIV

Works by Lindsey Steelman, Andrew Au, Hannah Bates and Toby Kufmamn-Buhler. Through May 2. And Works by Nicki Crock, Emily Moores, Katie Davis and Erin Furimsky. May 8-June 6. Opening reception May 8, 7-10 p.m. during Franklinton Fridays. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sarah Gormley Gallery

Oil paintings of Midwest rural and agricultural valleys by James Young. April 4-25. And watercolors of French and Ohio landscapes by Christiane Curry. May 1-30. www.sarahgormleygallery.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery

My Studio. Paintings of personal art studios. April 3-30. Opening reception April 3, 6-8 p.m. And New Works by Jim Murrin. May 1-30. Opening reception May 1, 6-8 p.m. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Works by Molly Burke, Lauren Eastman Fowler and Trey Snowdon. Through April 26. And works by painter Michael Kaiser. May 2-30. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery

Inspired Reunion – A Celebration. Celebrating 40 years of The Shot Tower Gallery and the Visual Arts Program at Fort Hayes with works by Fort Hayes alumni artists. Through April 17. And The 40th Annual Senior Portfolio Exhibition. May 4-22. Reception May 20, 5-9 p.m. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery

Narratives. Printmaking and ceramics by Jennifer Jolley-Brown. April 4-30. And Into the Light. Polymer clay sculptures and jewelry by Nancy Nearing. May 2-June 4. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

High School Show. Various works by students from Upper Arlington High School and Wellington. April 2-24. And Parks & Recreation: A Golden Anniversary. Photographs, artworks and designs showcasing its local parks and recreation over the past 50 years. May 1-June 26. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts

Sadie Benning: Pain Thing. Various works by Sadie Benning that raise question of narrative and memory, specifically in relation to traumatic and inherited events. Through April 26. And LaToya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze. Photos and interviews. Through April 26. www.wexarts.org

The Works

The Art of World Textiles. Various textiles from around the world. April 16-July 3. Opening reception April 16, 5:30-8 p.m. www.attheworks.org