On View | September/October 2022

Art Access: The Essence of Landscape. New collection of work by Michael McEwan. Artist reception Sept. 16. Sept. 13-Nov. 12. www.artaccessgallery.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Ohio Modernism (1945-1965) with Christopher Burk. Showcasing works from Burk’s residency at the Joseph & Annie Albers Foundation. Sept. 2-25. Terry Rodgers- Drawings, Paintings, Sculpture & Digital Works. Artist reception Oct. 1. Oct. 1-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Raphael – The Power of Renaissance Images: The Dresden Tapestries and their Impact. The Columbus Museum of Art is proud to be the only American venue for this exhibition centered around six tapestries, woven in the 17th century, on loan from the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery of Dresden), Germany. Through Oct. 30. www.columbusmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: Daughters of Athena. Born and raised in the shadow of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, Evangelia Philippidis considers herself a daughter of the ancient goddesses and historical female heroes of her beloved homeland. These impressive women were mirrored in the feminine community who surrounded her as a child, and fired her imagination. Through Sept. 10. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

David Myers Art Studio & Gallery: The Art of Intuition. More than 30 studio artists are featured in this annual rotating exhibit of abstract art. Through Sept. 9. www.facebook.com/ArtintheHeartofUptown

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: OHIO: The Start Of It All. This family-friendly exhibition features original works of art from picture books in an artistic celebration of Ohio innovations that shaped the world. Original artworks are from the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, home of the world’s first and most diverse collection of original picture book art. Through Dec. 31. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council: Train Interpretations. Photographer Frederick Ripley, who specializes in the American railroad scene, has created more than 60,000 images since 1988. Through Sept. 8. Stacy Leeman: A Room of One’s Own. A series of paintings by Columbus artist Stacy Leeman explores a need for a physical and psychological space for women as artists. Her framed artworks on paper, canvas, wood panel and collage use her own studio as inspiration, along with the title, drawn from an essay by Virginia Woolf. Sept. 20-Oct. 27. www.dublinarts.org

Glass Axis: Pumpkin Patch. This event will display a wide range of hand-blown glass pumpkins, and other fall themed art made by local artists, many of whom blow glass and work at the Glass Axis Studio. Tables will feature individual artists selling their unique fall items, and the gallery itself will also feature a large selection of pumpkins in every size and shape. Oct. 6-15. www.glassaxis.org

Hayley Gallery: One Earth One Love. Opening reception with Natalya Romanovsky Sept. 17, 5-8 p.m. Through Oct. 18. www.localohioart.com

Highline Coffee Art Space: Don Scott’s Family Trees. Central Ohio visual artist Don Scott returns to Highline Coffee Art Space in Worthington with a new collection of integral analog prints. Sept. 2-Oct. 31. www.rebeccaink.com/highlinecoffeeartspace

McConnell Arts Center: Drawing the Line: Comic Artists of Columbus. Featuring emerging and published cartoonists in the greater Columbus area. The exhibition will highlight processes of each artist as well as published works. Sept. 15-Nov. 15. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: FOOD JUSTICE: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art. Featuring work by 15 nationally and internationally recognized artists, the exhibition explores the food injustices that individuals face, as well as the social issues that can influence positive change in food security. Through Sept. 24. www.ohiocraft.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery: Fanart. Brian Kesinger of Walt Disney Animation Studios said, “Push the boundaries! Fan art isn’t about rules. It’s about expressing yourself.” Open Door artists are doing just that, while fanning out and paying homage to their favorite pop culture characters! Opening reception Oct. 8, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8-Nov. 4. www.opendoorcolumbus.org/open-door-art-studio

ROY G BIV Gallery: Christopher von Gruben, Emma Kindall, Jennifer Masley & Koen Vrij. The September artists’ subject matter is focused on the personal perception of humanity through soft tones that show through in a variety of mediums. There are numerous portrayals of mankind the artists identify in their works including social constructs, memories, human nature, and the nuances of life. Sept. 9-Oct. 7. Aaron Peters, Carmelo Amenta, & Darren Lee Miller. The October artists take on a large array of mediums and intermingled ideas forming a show that takes on fresh perspectives and experiences. They pull from their personal views ranging from queer focus to the imbalances of life to inequality of how our society functions. Each artist seeks to draw out the unseen using bright and soft colors. Oct. 14-Nov. 4. www.roygbivgallery.com

Sean Christopher Gallery Ohio: September Gallery Hop featuring Molly Marek: by-prod-uct. Molly Marek recently received her BFA in Ceramics from Ohio University. The emerging artist’s environmentally-focused mixed media ceramic installations expound on her concerns about pollution and its effect on our planet. Opening reception Sept. 3, 4-8 p.m. Sept. 3-24. Ecstatic Shadows; Recent Paintings by Chris Taylor. Chris Taylor lives in New Albany and teaches art at the OSU campus in Newark. He has exhibited his art throughout the U.S. and in Europe, and was a recipient of a 2021 Ohio Art Council Individual Excellence Award. His hard-edge abstract paintings are sharp and bold while displaying a great deal of playfulness and ambiguity. Oct. 1-29. www.seanchristophergallery.com

The Schumacher Gallery: The Ohio Plein Air Society. The passion for art and nature is alive and well in Ohio. This juried exhibition of the Ohio Plein Air Society represents artists who work in a variety of media and styles as they explore the diversity and immediacy of painting outdoors. Opening reception Sept. 8, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6-Dec. 9. www.capital.edu/news-and-events/arts-and-culture/schumacher-gallery

Urban Arts Space: OSU Department of Art Faculty Exhibition. Sept. 20-Nov. 12. Gen Scrap. The project, Generation Scrap, explores Gen Z’s attitudes and design solutions to the global climate crisis. Through a collaboration between Ohio State’s Interior Materials course and Mohawk Group’s Product Development team, students research and identify sustainability challenges impacting their generation to develop macro design trends that are translated into speculative carpet designs. Sept. 30-Oct. 29. www.uas.osu.edu