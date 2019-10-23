On View | Galley Exhibits in Columbus November 2019

Riffe Gallery presents 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition

The Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery presents the 2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition, Nov. 7, 2019 – Jan. 10, 2020. It’s an exciting showcase made up entirely of Ohio artists with a wide range of approaches and styles.

Juried exhibitions bring diverse selections, as pieces are chosen based on knowledge and preferences. Seventy-two pieces are included, with 62 artists.

“There isn’t one constant that ties all of these pieces together,” Riffe Gallery Director Cat Sheridan says, “because there’s formalist work, beautiful traditional pieces, conceptual work and more.”

“It’s really fun to see how the art plays off each other in the gallery,” Sheridan adds. “You see repeat patterns, visual directions and colors that takes the eye from one piece to the next.”

Perhaps the best way to describe a tour of the exhibit is by musical reference.

“It’s like how you play music on a jukebox,” Sheridan says. “I may choose to hear Tom Waits song next to this Missy Elliot song and think, ‘Why did she do that?’”

934 Gallery:

Vanitas. Works by Hiroshi Hayakawa. Opening Nov. 2. www.934.gallery

Art Access:

New Landscapes by Joe Lombardo Nov. 14-Jan. 11. Artist’s reception Nov. 22, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. www.artaccessgallery.com

The Arts Castle:

The 29th Annual Castle Arts affair with photography, fine arts, jewelry, glassware, fiber arts and more. Nov. 7-10 and Nov. 14-17. www.artscastle.com

Blockfort:

We Are All Animals. Works by tenants and past tenants on an animal of their choosing, in their personal style. Nov. 8-Dec 13. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries:

Ohio Modernism. Showcasing the works of artists including E.F. Hebner, Robert King, Robert Knipschild and more. Through Nov. 3. And There’s No Place Like Home, with pieces from Christopher Burk, Cody Heichel, Mark Gingerich, Richard Lillash, Marianne Miller, Jolene Powell and David Reed. Nov. 10-Dec. 29. Reception on Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery:

Alice Schille’s Miniature Watercolors (1914-1935): Gems Brevity. Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Schille’s birth through her diverse miniature watercolors with impressionist, post-impressionist and Cubist styles. Personal artifacts will also be on display. Through Nov. 20. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Columbus Museum of Art:

RODIN: MUSES, SIRENS, LOVERS/Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collection. Sculptural works from 1800s Auguste Rodin, an artist who revolutionized sculpture and transformed it into a medium that sparks emotion and imagination. Through Dec. 8.

A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber. Showcasing the iconic American cartoonist, author, journalist and playwright through his illustrations in The New Yorker, ad campaigns, books and his own personal projects. Through March 15.

Ivy Atoms: 2019 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition. Atoms, the winner of the 2019 Columbus Comics Residency, presents her works in comics and cartooning. Through April 5.

Driving Forces: Contemporary Art from the Collection of Ann and Ron Pizzuti. A collection of work from more than 50 artists representing more than 20 countries that shape and respond to modern culture. This exhibit spans two locations. On view through Feb. 2 at Columbus Museum of Art and through March 8 at the Pizzuti collection. www.columbusmuseum.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:

Season Two: Follow the Mud. Experimental programming, featuring videos and installation by both local and international artists. Through March 15. www.beelergallery.org

Cultural Arts Center:

Fuse Factory Annual Exhibition. Fuse Factory considers how media art translates ongoing technological phenomena. Through Dec. 14.

John McCarty Retrospective. Honoring the life and works of John McCarty from his early clay work to his later sculptural works. Through Dec. 28. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts of Central Ohio:

The Ohio Presidents: Surprising Legacies. An exploration of the eight Ohioan presidents through artifacts from their lives. Through Dec. 29. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council:

Masayuki Miyajima: New Work. Masayuki Miyajima closes the 2019 Visual Arts Series with a solo exhibition of functional Japanese ceramic art. Through Dec. 18.

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery:

Works by artist Melissa Spitz. Through Nov. 15. www.southeastinc.com/fresh_air.php

Glass Axis:

Pumpkin Patch Exhibition. More than 20 artists’ glass art is featured in this fall exhibit. Through Nov. 22. www.glassaxis.org

Griffin Gallery at Creekside:

50 Years Later. A final sale and exhibition of the works of Emerson C. Burkhart, celebrating his life and creations 50 years after his passing. Opens with a public reception on Nov. 15 from 6-8:30 p.m. Through Dec. 15. griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries:

Group show featuring Cuban artist Sandra Ramos and Columbus Artists Laura Alexander, Mark Bush, Aminah Robinson, and Pam Workman. Through Dec.1. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery:

Work by artist and president of the Ohio Plein Air Society Robin Roberts. Exhibit opens with an artist reception Nov. 16 from 5-8 p.m. Through Dec. 10. www.localohioart.com

Hawk Galleries:

'Optical crystal sculptures by Christopher Ries. Artist is giving a lecture at Columbus Museum of Art Nov. 3. Through Dec. www.hawkgalleries.com

High Road Gallery and Studio:

Woods, Waters AND Wonders. Exhibit by the Westerville Art League. Through Nov. 23. www.highroadgallery.com

Keny Galleries:

Lowell Tolstedt, small scale recent drawings. Nov. 1-29. www.kenygalleries.com

Lindsay Gallery:

Local Columbus artist Joey Monsoon displays new oil paintings. Nov. 1-30. www.lindsaygallery.com

Mac Worthington Gallery of Contemporary Art:

Abstracted. Paintings and sculpture. Nov. 1-30. Artist reception Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m. www.macworthington.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Netsuke Dreams. Paintings by Yani Sheng. And MAC Student Show. Submitted works by McConnell Arts Students. www.mcconnellarts.org

(Not) Sheep Gallery:

Dreams and Visions. One-person show of Argentinian artist Sol Halabi. Nov.1-24. www.notsheepgallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:

2019 Biennial Juried Exhibition. The third juried exhibition of the Riffe Gallery, presenting the work of 62 Ohio artists. Nov. 7-Jan. 10. www.oac.ohio.gov

Ohio Craft Museum:

Gifts of the Craftsmen. A unique holiday shopping experience with limited-edition jewelry, ceramics, glass, clothing and more. Nov. 3-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Ohio Glass Museum:

It Started With Pencil & Paper and A Tribute to Lancaster Glass. Through March 2020. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery:

Blue. An entire exhibit centered around a single color, from the lightest baby blue hues to the darkest shades of the night sky. Nov. 9-Dec. 6. www.cchsohio.org

OSU Urban Arts Space:

Assemblage. Three-dimensional works by artists associated with The Ohio State University. Ends Nov. 9. And Transference. The exhibition of 22 OSU Department of Art Faculty members. Through Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. uas.osu.edu

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery:

Akio Takamori: The Passenger. Ceramic pieces inspired by Japanese culture. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art:

Jun Kaneko: Dot in Space. Ceramic vessels featuring geometric designs. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Miller Gallery:

Patti Warashina: Conversations in Clay. Ceramic pieces including humanistic sculptures doing various activities. Through Dec. 6. www.otterbein.edu

Sherrie Gallerie:

Ron Isaacs. Works featuring aspects from foliage and soft clothing. Through Nov. 24. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Shot Tower Gallery:

Seven. An exhibition of work from African American artists, including Ron Anderson, Dauncy, Talle Bamazin and Omar Shaheed. Artwork created over two and a half decades. Through Dec. 14. www.ccsoh.us

Studios on High Gallery:

The Art of Gifting. An SOHG member show. Nov. 2-Jan. 2. www.studiosonhigh.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery:

Clintonville Arts Guild. A collaborative show featuring artists from the Clintonville Arts Guild, a group of 75 members and 45 years of history. Nov. 1-29. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Wexner Center for the Arts:

HERE: Ann Hamilton, Jenny Jolzer, Maya Lin. Works that reflect both ongoing pursuits and new explorations in the artists’ endeavors. Through Dec. 26. www.wexarts.org

William H. Thomas Art Gallery:

PATAKIS. Woodcarvings by Columbus-native artist Chief Baba Shongo Obadina. Through Nov. 30. www.galleryinthehood.com

The Works:

Beautiful Ohio. Soft pastel paintings by the Ohio Pastel Artists League. Through Dec. 28. www.attheworks.org