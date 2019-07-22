On View | Gallery Exhibit in Columbus August 2019

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Art Access Gallery

Variations in the Landscape, featuring new work by Perry Brown. On view through Aug. 15. (1906-1988) Modern Master Painter, Art Spanning Decades and Continents featuring work by Paul-Henri Bourguignon. Opening reception Sept. 13, 5-8 p.m., Jane Hoffelt, estate executer will talk about the art on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. in the gallery, 540 S. Drexel Ave. On view Aug. 15-Oct. 10. www.artaccessgallery.com

Muse Gallery

Group Show of Ohio Inspired Art and Artists Collected by the Hilton and Franklin County Convention Center, featuring works by Bonnie Teitelbaum, this exhibition will be on view through August. www.amusegallery.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries

About Looking, featuring works by artists Linda Gall and Peter Madden. Opening reception Aug. 2. www.hammondharkins.com

Sharon Weiss Gallery

Gallery exhibit of new paintings by gallery artists. Aug. 3. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

August Gallery Hop Feature: Jeffery Hirst & Jane Carney. For the month of August, be sure to see the paintings and prints of these two abstract artists. On view Aug. 3-Sept. 1. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Studios on High Gallery

Sculptural Expressions, presenting sculptural ceramic work by contemporary artist Teda Theis. On view Aug. 3-Sept. 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

Dublin Arts Council

Cypress Bark and Sandstone, Studies in Burnt Orange, inspired by artist Frauke Palmer’s personal photos of her hiking treks in the American Southwest, this exhibition will feature art quilts. On view Aug. 6-Sept. 13. www.dublinarts.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Abstract Thinking featuring abstract artwork by artists Dan Brantley, Dan Buban, Tina Deibel, Charles Porter, Sharese Spencer and Deb Woodard. On view through Aug. 10. Impermanent Durations 4: On Painting and Time builds upon the three previous exhibitions and will showcase artists who bring works and materials to the Urban Arts Space and collaborate for the exhibition in just one week. On view Aug. 6-Sept. 21. www.uas.osu.edu

Hayley Gallery

Abstraction, showcasing abstract art from artists Tony Lee and Priya Rama. On view Aug. 10-Sept. 10. www.localohioart.com

The Wexner Center for the Arts at The Ohio State University

Barbara Hammer: In This Body. Hammer features experiential and interactive media to portray dealing with illness, aging and mortality through her works. On view through Aug. 11. Cecilia Vicuña: Lo Precario/The Precarious. This exhibition will showcase more than 50 of Vicuña’s lyrical and intimately scaled sculptures. On view through Aug. 11. Jason Moran. Playing with the ideas of how objects and sound and sculpture and stagecraft; this world-renowned jazz pianist and composer is taking his visual art in a museum context for the first time in this exhibition. On view through Aug. 11. www.wexarts.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection. Featuring works from the art collection of Ron Pizzuti, an Ohio native and one of the world’s most forward-thinking collectors of contemporary art and design. On view through Aug. 18. www.decartsohio.org

Ohio Craft Museum

Shared Visions: Passions of the Human Spirit, featuring more than 100 works in a variety of media, this exhibition showcases art made in Ohio studios serving artists with disabilities. On view Aug. 18.-Oct. 26. Welcome to Charlottesville: Works by Charlotte McGraw, showcasing Columbus native McGraw’s concept of Charlottesville, a two-dimensional multimedia imaginary town where a variety of colorful characters live. On view Aug. 18.-Oct. 26. www.ohiocraft.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

Golf (under repair) by artist John Charles Davies, showcasing sculptural artwork inspired by golf courses. On view Aug. 24. www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Columbus Museum of Art

A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber, come to the opening of James Thurber’s first solo show at the Columbus Museum of Art. On view Aug. 24- March, 15 2020. www.thurberhouse.org

Sherrie Gallerie

Calvin Ma & Erika Sanada takes inspirations from childhoods with sculptural works. On view through Sept. 3. www.sherriegallerie.com

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art

Evan Gruzis: Drop Shadow. Gruzis’ works recall commercial graphics of the late ‘80s. On view through Sept. 22. Jim Hodges, another feature on view at the Pizzuti Collection of CMA, Hodges’ work brings to attention the power of a simple gesture. On view through Sept. 22. www.pizzuticollection.org

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery

Natural Expressions: A Student Curated Exhibition, this exhibition focuses on artwork inspired by and concerned with nature and is curated by four high school students under the guidance of Erin Shapiro. On view through Oct. 19. www.oac.ohio.gov