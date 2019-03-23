On View | Gallery Exhibit in Columbus April/May 2019

Columbus Museum of Art

Life in the Age of Rembrandt features 17th-century art from the Dutch Golden Age from The Hague School. Through June 16. www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio kicks off its 2019 exhibition season with Lilly’s World: Decorative Arts & the art of Lilly Martin Spencer. The scenes depicted in Spencer’s paintings and prints will come to life through recreations with decorative arts pieces made mainly here in Ohio. Through April 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council

Opening Doors: Calling Central Ohio Home is a group exhibition by new Americans who delve into the concepts of identity. The featured artists include Iraqi-born photographer/videographer Bilal Alabbood with From Baghdad to Dublin; and Somali photographer Faduma Hasan, who explores the visual identity trigger of the hijab. Through June 7. www.dublinarts.org

Hayley Gallery

Wil Wong Yee “A Perspective” showcases pieces of Columbus in the form of street art. He creates beautiful views of downtown in the form of cityscapes as well as personable portraits packed with raw emotion and thrilling illustrations. Yee’s work is on display through April 16.

The artist opening reception for Laura Jacob showcased pieces with melted beeswax. Jacob is able to use wax to incorporate paint, ink, beads, threads and pressed flowers. Her work is filled with surprises and artistic versatility. April 20, 4-8 p.m. www.localohioart.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery

The Riffe Gallery is displaying Duo Trio: Contemporary Dyptichs and Tryptichs by 14 Ohio Artists. Dyptichs and tryptichs is an older art form in which the work is interpreted in different ways. Through April 13. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

This Inspired That opens the doors to creative collaboration. The exhibit invites selected community artists to showcase a piece that sparks creativity and innovation. They then use that spark to create a response piece, mimicking parts of the content, style or subject matter. April 6-May 3. www.cchsohio.org/opendoorartstudio

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art

Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Extended through April 28.

LIGHT is about artwork that takes light as its muse. There will be ideas about a Texas sunset, neon window advertisements, iconic bar signs and garish flashing messages. There will be seven pieces that use light to consider space, to illuminate ideas and to question perception. Through May 12.

N.O.W. and Shahzia. Through May 26. www.pizzuti.columbusmuseum.org

Sherrie Gallerie

Sherrie Gallerie presents Laine Bachman & Julie Woodrow. Bachman, often inspired by myths and folklore, infuses the world with archetypal imagery, whimsical themes and meticulous details. Her paintings are full of creatures and landscapes that are all part of the larger story behind her work. Woodrow explores borders, boundaries and barriers in her intricately carved ceramic work. Her unique and gentle narratives inspire feelings that fluctuate between escapism, healing, compassion and hope. Through April 20. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Ohio State University Faculty Club

Aminah Robinson’s exhibit will be at the Faculty Club at The Ohio State University. Robinson combines traditional art materials found with objects and everyday materials. She creates magical two- and three-dimensional works of art. Through April 28.

The Central Ohio Watercolor Society presents its 2019 COWS spring show. April 30-July 7 with an opening reception on May 3 at 6 p.m. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space

The Department of Design Spring Exhibition 2019 presents senior thesis by the undergraduates from the three programs: industrial, interior and visual communication design. The exhibition also presents projects from select master of fine arts students from the design research and development, digital animation, and interactive media concentrations. Through April 6.

The Spring Senior Projects Exhibition 2019 features the work of graduating art majors from The Ohio State University Department of Art. April 16-May 4. uas.osu.edu

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

Upper Arlington High Schools, works by Upper Arlington area students, from April 3-26. www.uaoh.net

Wexner Center for the Arts

John Waters: Indecent Exposure showcases the filmmaker’s gallery-based art; spanning more than 160 photographs, sculptures, and works for audio and video all produced since the early 1990s. Through April 28.

Peter Hujar: Speed of Life showcases around 140 photographs spanning four decades. It’s described by the artists as “uncomplicated, direct photographs of complicated and difficult subjects.” Through April 28.

Alicia McCarthy: No Straight Lines showcases McCarthy’s use of surplus paint left over from previous Wexner Center exhibition installations an extension of her commitment to using available resources that resonate with Columbus’ own active DIY culture. The project will both enhance and contrast with the complex geometries of the center’s framed architecture. Through April. www.wexarts.org