On View | Gallery Exhibits around Columbus January 2019

Angela Meleca Gallery

Photography, performance and sculpture are integrated to question authority and the structure of patriarchy in this exhibition by artist Danielle Julian Norton. Norton is the recipient of the Ohio Arts Council Individual Creativity Grant in 2005 and 2010. Jan. 12-Feb. 23. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Beeler Gallery

arms ache avid aeon follows the four core members of fierce pussy, an LGBTQ art collective that creates art to increase awareness about LGBTQ identity. The art of the four core members will be on display for season one of Beeler Gallery’s programs. Through March 17. www.beelergallery.org

Columbus Museum of Art

I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100 discusses the great works borne out of the Harlem Renaissance. The exhibition is part of a city-wide celebration for the 100th anniversary of the movement. Through Jan. 20.

Courtesy of Isaac Julien and Jessica Silverman Gallery purpur_3_keil

Looking For Langston, will play alongside I, Too, Sing America to encourage discussion about the Harlem Renaissance. The film explores the life of Langston Hughes and other gay artists within the movement. Through Feb. 3.

Think Outside the Brick lets CMA visitors tap into their inner child. The annual exhibition discusses the creative potential of LEGO. Through Feb. 22.

Back of the Bus: Illustrations by Floyd Cooper presents children’s book illustrations from the book Back of the Bus, which talks about a fictional account of Rosa Parks’ arrest. Through March 8.

Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition displays the work of comic book artist Richie Pope. Pope won the annual Columbus Comics Residency, allowing him to exhibit his work at CMA. Through March. 10. www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio kicks off its 2019 exhibition season with Lilly’s World: The Art of Decorative Art of Lilly Martin Spencer, 1840-1900. The scenes depicted in Spencer’s paintings and prints will come to life through recreations with decorative arts pieces made mainly in the artist’s home state of Ohio. Jan. 26-April 28. www.decartsohio.org

Dublin Arts Council

The exhibition emerging: an exhibition of student artwork is DAC’s annual exhibition of artwork created by students who live within Dublin City School’s attendance area and students who have participated in DAC summer ARTcamps. Jan. 8-Feb. 22. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Gallery

Courtesy of Dennison Griffith

The holiday tradition and most anticipated show of the year continues with Small & Wonderful 2018. Through Jan. 13. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery

The Goodwill Studio & Art Gallery Show features an innovative fine arts program for people with developmental disabilities and other barriers. Jan. 25. www.localohioart.com

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

Visit Itsy Bitsy Teeny Tiny to view tiny, meticulously crafted art pieces. The prices will be smaller as well. Through Jan. 4. www.cchsohio.org

Pizzuti Collection

Abstract art is everywhere in the exhibition Take Up Space. The nine artists whose work is presented explores topics of society, politics and color through abstract art. Through Jan. 20.

Photo By Alan Geho courtesy of the Pizzuti Collection

Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Through Jan. 20.

The For Freedoms exhibits aim to create political discussion and civic engagement for artists. The artists involved want to open the public’s eyes to multiple different perspectives of our government and society. Through Jan. 20.

www.pizzuticollection.org

Riffe Gallery

The Riffe Gallery will be displaying Art Educators as Artists, an exhibition meant to show the art of hardworking art educators in Ohio. Through Jan. 5. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Sherrie Gallerie

William Ortman graduated from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 2007 with a BFA in fine art with a focus on glass blowing. He currently lives and works in Columbus and is constantly exploring new techniques in glass. Jan. 20-March 3. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space

The Arts Scholars Exhibition 2019 highlights work from students taking part in The Ohio State University’s Arts Scholars Program. Exhibiting students pursue a wide range of majors, including many in non-arts areas of study. February 2. uas.osu.edu

Wehrle Gallery

Nicholas Hill’s exhibit Delhi to Jaipur: Recent Works by Nicholas Hill highlights the internationally recognized printmaker and curator’s work on the exploration of history, other cultures and the creative processes of artists in those cultures. Through Jan. 13. www.ohiodominican.edu

Wexner Center For The Arts

John Waters: Indecent Exposure showcases the filmmaker’s gallery-based art, spanning more than 160 photographs, sculptures and works for audio and video all produced since the early 1990s. February 2-Apr. 28. www.wexarts.org