Video: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium's new cheetah cubs

Cheetah Cubs in the Sun

Meet the newest members of Jungle Jack Hanna's Animal Ambassadors—cheetah cub sisters, Isabelle, Ophelia and Luciana! They were born at another facility on Dec. 4, 2016, which is International Cheetah Day. They are being hand raised by our staff, and although they are not on view, the cheetah girls are already starting their cheetah run training. They like to play with the lure ball, which helps to build their muscles for running. Not only will they be stars of Heart of Africa’s Watering Hole, but they are also learning to be animal ambassadors for their cousins in their native range.