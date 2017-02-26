Visiting the national parks during their 101st birthday

× Expand Mammoth Cave's Rafinesque Hall

Cuyahoga Valley: Ohio

2 hours from Columbus

Take a walk down the Towpath Trail, which shadows the historic Ohio & Erie Canal.

Mammoth Cave: Kentucky

5 hours from Columbus

Take a tour to learn about Mammoth Cave’s exciting history and see its most famous formations.

Great Smoky Mountains: North Carolina/Tennessee

6 hours from Columbus

Take to the trail and watch for the park’s magnificent wildflowers in spring.

× Expand Badlands National Park's Sheep Mountain Table

Shenandoah: Virginia

6 hours from Columbus

Experience panoramic views of Virginia’s rolling hills.

Congaree: South Carolina

8 hours from Columbus

Paddle 50 miles down the Congaree River to travel from the state capital to the park’s interior.

Hot Springs: Arkansas

12 hours from Columbus

Travel to central Arkansas for the soothing effects of this area’s natural hot springs.

× Expand Shenandoah

Isle Royale: Michigan

13 hours from Columbus

Scuba dive to explore some of Lake Superior’s historic shipwrecks.

Voyageurs: Minnesota

15 hours from Columbus

Enjoy the Northern lights on two of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes.

Acadia: Maine

16 hours from Columbus

Be one of the first in the country to watch the sunrise.

Badlands: South Dakota

17 hours from Columbus

Experience sweeping views of the colorful rock formations scattered across the prairie while watching for bison and bighorn sheep.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.