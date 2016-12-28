Mark your calendars: Hocking Hills’ wintertime activities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Explore Hocking Hills

During the winter, most of us want to curl up at home or head somewhere with warmer weather.

Luckily, each year, Ohio’s own Hocking Hills offers cozy cabins, comfort food and an array of outdoor festivals and activities – and 2017 won’t disappoint.

52nd Annual Winter Hike at Hocking Hills

Of course, the 6-mile winter hike that starts at Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center is always the centerpiece of any winter spent at Hocking Hills. The hike brings in as many as 6,000 people each year, and the location is about 55 miles southeast of Columbus.

“There’s always a big bonfire and buses that bring you back to wherever you parked at Old Man’s Cave,” says Explore Hocking Hills Executive Director Karen Raymore.

This year, the hike starts at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21, and is free of charge, though commemorative patches and medals are available for purchase. Hikers are encouraged to wear layers and appropriate shoes.

Check out High Rock Adventures to make reservations for its wintertime activities, including rock climbing and winter tours. High Rock Adventures also offers zipline reservations.

Logan Frozen Festival

After the winter hike, attendees will be invited to the Logan Frozen Festival, where there will be about 10 ice carving demonstrations, musical entertainment and, of course, food. The Hocking County Children’s Chorus will perform, as will the senior chorus.

The festival was an annual event until 2008. In 2016, it was brought back to life.

“It was such a big hit, and everyone came downtown and the kids were having a ball with the carnival games,” Raymore says. “We decided this really needs to happen every year. We also really wanted something to compliment the winter hike.”

The winter season offers affordable rates on lodging, and attracts a huge variety of patrons. Sometimes, a couple or two will come together and rent a cabin, or a group of friends who just want a nearby getaway will do the same. “No matter what your age is, everyone seeks out natural experiences,” Raymore says. “We’re seeing everybody, and every generation. It’s not so much the age that matters, but what gets you excited about going on vacation.” Raymore says that while Hocking Hills is “not Disney World,” the appeal is still vast. “What we are is a genuinely relaxing experience, and you can be as adventurous as you want to be,” she says.

Sweetheart Hike

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you and your significant other can head down to Ash Cave for its free Sweetheart Hike on Feb. 11. The hike starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. with refreshments and a warm fire.

“We always get a nice flurry of business that comes in to Hocking Hills for the romantic cottage or cabin in the woods,” Raymore says. “February is such a nice time, and that brings us into March, and we get a lot of families that come in for spring break.”

The Sweetheart Hike isn’t just reserved for spouses and significant others; bring along your kids or grandkids.

“In January and February, we become a hotbed for photographers. When it snows, everything is very photogenic.” –Karen Raymore

Comfort Food Cruise

This year, Hocking Hills welcomes its fourth Comfort Food Cruise – an opportunity to taste 13 of the region’s best food offerings, such as banana bread French toast from Hocking Hills Diner and or prime rib sliders from Boot Factory Grill. Tickets are $18 per person, and there are six January dates (Jan. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29) to take advantage of the opportunity – unless you can tackle all 13 in one day. For more information, visit www.explorehockinghills.com/comfortfoodcruise.aspx

“If you’re a birdwatcher, we have owls and hawks and eagles that are much harder to see during the peak season. In the winter, the bird watching is spectacular.” –Karen Raymore

