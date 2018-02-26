Multimedia exhibition represents Appalachian Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio is offering visitors a tour of southeastern Ohio with its Appalachia-focused exhibition.

Artists of the Winding Road A-Z, on display through April 15, features innovative work in a wide range of genres from 12 Appalachian Ohio artists. Media ranging from bottle caps to embellished fabrics to poetry speaks to raise an artful Appalachia and help redefine the economy of the region.

David Mitzel, director of Appalachian Hills of Ohio

Territory, and Michael Seiler, a Zanesville-based painter, co-curated the exhibition to support the economic revival of the Appalachian communities that have been catalyzed by these artists.

“The (region’s) economy had been basically an economy of extraction, whether it be coal or oil or gas or timber,” Mitzel says. “So instead of extraction, we’re looking for attraction.”

The exhibition not only offers the varied artwork, but also several interactive activities with the featured artists.

Laura Cole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Interactive Activities

Portrait painting with Yan Sun: March 11, 2 p.m.

Panel discussion moderated by Michael Seiler: March 18, 2 p.m.

Found object sculpture for children with Michelle Stitzlein: March 18, 2 p.m.

Original poems with 12 Appalachian poets: April 8, 2 p.m.

www.decartsohio.org