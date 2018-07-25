Local baker's previous career? Hint: Dough Re Mi

Just off High Street in the Short North lies a local bakery boasting French baked goods and European style. Inside, a few tables sit across from a display case with an assortment of breads, pastries and deserts. To Laughlin’s Bakery owner Jonas Laughlin, each baked good represents the important role a bakery plays in its community.

“I can bake your bread that you eat every day, and at the same time I can bake the cookies that your grandma used to make,” says Laughlin. “We can express, as bakers, aspects of people’s lives that they didn’t realize were important to them.”

Before honing his craft as a baker, Laughlin says he was on track to become a classical singer. The shift from vocalist to baker happened after a particularly nasty cold damaged his vocal cords. Not wanting to give up on his dream, Laughlin continued to sing and to teach.

“I thought, ‘If I work hard, I can figure this out,’” says Laughlin. “I really persisted. That’s my nature anyway. I probably fight too hard sometimes.”

While teaching music lessons, Laughlin discovered a passion for baking. Laughlin’s new hobby allowed him both the creative expression and satisfaction he had once found through singing. As it turns out, singing and baking have plenty in common.

“Because of my musical background, I understand the balance between science and art,” says Laughlin.

Considering he had preferred the more technically challenging classical style of singing, it is no surprise that Laughlin picked up the more technically challenging school of French baking.

“I do gravitate towards difficult things, but I would say I really believe in the lasting nature of the classics,” says Laughlin.

In other ways, his journey as a singer enabled him to face the challenges of baking and owning a business with confidence.

“I think I am very resilient. Being a singer is hard because you are constantly faced with your own flaws. You develop a tough skin pretty quickly. Then when you lose that thing that you’ve built, your skin gets even tougher. Now, I feel equipped to handle most challenges. I don’t feel like there’s anything I can’t do if I decide to do it.”

Some of these new challenges came when Laughlin’s newfound passion transformed into a business. He took on the responsibilities of an entrepreneur like building cost analyses and business plans. Still, even as the owner of his own business, Laughlin remains dedicated first and foremost to his craft.

“I’m much more dedicated to the actual craft. Simply put, I don’t think of myself as an entrepreneur even now. I think of myself as a craftsperson.”

Laughlin’s Bakery has been rooted in the Columbus community since its inception. Laughlin first began selling baked goods to local establishments and in collaboration with events like the Short North Yard Sale.

“Really the nature of the business I opened is one that is entrenched in community and has its origins in its community,” says Laughlin.

With the community in mind, Laughlin’s next step is to share his recipes, tips and tricks through a cookbook. He jokes that he is Tom Riddle, the villain from the Harry Potter series, inscribing his recipes and leaving it behind for someone else to pick up and learn. For Laughlin, sharing and teaching is what gives his work credence.

“Rooting itself in a community is fundamentally the purpose of a bakery.”

For those craving a freshly baked croissant or other French-inspired pastries, Laughlin’s Bakery can be found in the Short North at 15 E. 2nd Ave. and online at laughlinsbakery.com.

Isabelle Brown is a contributing writer.