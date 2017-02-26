Linda Kass writes novel, opens independent bookstore

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linda Kass

Linda Kass has had many titles within the world of words, but “novelist” and “bookseller” are relatively new additions to her resume.

Kass has been writing, in one form or another, for as long as she can remember. She has a master’s degree in journalism from The Ohio State University and has written for many publications over the years. Lately, however, her focus has shifted to books.

Her novel Tasa’s Song, released in May 2016, tells the story of a female musician in Poland during World War II. The novel is inspired by the life of her mother, who was brought up in Poland during this turbulent period.

Kass says a trip to eastern Europe with her daughter reminded her of her family history. After the trip, she just couldn’t get the story out of her mind, so she dropped her other projects and began writing.

“I never considered it a memoir,” Kass says. “It was mostly about survival – how someone survives persecution and displacement.”

Her most recent endeavor was founding Gramercy Books, which opened in December in Bexley. It’s the first new independent bookstore in central Ohio in over 10 years, and is already drawing book lovers from all over the city, Kass says.

“I guess I wasn’t even prepared for the kind of delight I see on people’s faces when they walk in the store,” she says.

The motivation for opening Gramercy Books was simple.

“I’ve always loved books,” Kass says. “Great bookstores have always had a special place in my heart.”

Located right on Main Street, the store has a large children’s section and a wide variety of books for every reader. It is also connected to Kittie’s Café, which is an extension of the Kittie’s Cakes bakery in German Village.

“It’s great synergistic partnership,” says Kass.

She has already organized scores of events for the coming months, including the Gramercy Book Club, a Sunday Story Time for kids and special author visits. Authors who will be visiting in March and April include novelist Colson Whitehead (The Underground Railroad), author and New York Post contributor Joselin Linder and Ohio Poet Laureate Dr. Amit Majmudar. Kass is committed to bringing in local authors and turning Gramercy into a community gathering place.

“It’s a lot of work,” she says. “But it’s joyful work.”

