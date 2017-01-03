News - CityScene kicks off 2017 at Standard Hall

Jan. 3, 2017

Contact: Garth Bishop, Managing Editor

614-572-1250

gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com

CityScene kicks off 2017 with party at Standard Hall

Columbus, OH – Readers are invited to CityScene Media Group’s first party of 2017, celebrating the release of the company’s January publications.

The January launch party is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26, at Standard Hall, 1100 N. High St. in the Short North. It will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Also in attendance will be individuals featured in the January issues of CityScene, Healthy New Albany, Westerville and Tri-Village magazines.

Each guest who arrives for the CityScene party will receive his or her first drink special for free, with options including draft beers, Standard Hall draft wines, Leese Fitch wines and well drinks. Appetizers including pizzas will also be available to attendees free of charge.

The event will also feature door prizes and giveaways for party attendees.

“We had one of our biggest parties two years ago at Forno Kitchen + Bar, which is owned by the same restaurant group that operates Standard Hall,” says CityScene President and CEO Kathy Gill. “All of us at CityScene look forward to bringing our celebration to the group’s newest concept.”

Call 614-572-1240 or visit www.cityscenecolumbus.com for more information.