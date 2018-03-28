Inspiration from the 2018 NARI Spring Tour

Some of the most impressive recent remodels in Columbus are put on display for one weekend this spring.

The 2018 Spring Home Improvement Tour, organized by the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, is set for May 5 and 6.

The tour runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

NARI’s spring tour features 11 homes from all around the Columbus area, including stops in Clintonville, Upper Arlington, New Albany, Pickerington, Hilliard, Grandview Heights and German Village. Projects include basement, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, sunroom, mudroom and whole house remodels.

Tickets are $3 per location or $10 for the full tour, and are available at all stops as well as www.trustnari.org.