Designing for homeowners with physical challenges

Advanced Adjustment

Expandable offset door hinges allow doors to swing clear of their doorways, effectively widening them so wheelchairs and walkers fit through with ease.

Shower benches offer relief for individuals who have a hard time moving their legs over the side of the tub or who are at risk of falling, but they’re also useful for folks who just have trouble standing for an extended period of time in the shower.

Easy slide-out drawers in the kitchen and living areas make it easier to access appliances that are high up or items that would otherwise be stuck in the backs of cabinets.

Ceiling-mounted harnesses make getting in and out of bed significantly easier for those individuals who have difficulty doing it on their own.