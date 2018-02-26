1917 home: current trends, natural lighting and more

Not only does this Bexley house sit on five green, wide-open acres – a rarity anywhere in central Ohio – it was owned by one of the nation’s biggest names: Les Wexner.

And its prominent history and acres of green space aren’t all the home offers. The house, co-listed by the Powers Group and Barbara Belford of Street Sotheby’s International Realty, is perfect for the homeowner looking to start a family and create new memories, whether it’s by sledding down the grand, sloped back yard, sitting by the huge fire on family movie night or by welcoming the grandparents in their own mother-in-law suite.

“It has a very stately, private entrance and is very well landscaped,” says Laura Powers of the Powers Group. “Even one acre in Bexley is a lot, and to have five is pretty amazing. You have your own private park in your back yard.”

The house, which was built in 1917, is marked by plenty of windows. With such acreage, it may seem to the homeowner like his or her own quaint town, all just a short driving distance from downtown Columbus.

“When you’re in the back of the house, there are expansive windows. To be able to look out over the patio and over the lot is pretty spectacular,” says Powers. “You can’t find that in too many places without moving pretty far out.”

Just the Facts:

361 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley, OH 43209

6 beds, 6.2 baths

5 garages

5 acres

Listed at $3,950,000

Built in 1917

