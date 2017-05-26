Ailments for which exercise can reduce the risk

You’ve heard the mantra of “30 minutes of exercise a day, five times a week,” right?

But you might not have known that exercise can help to prevent some of the most prevalent medical conditions.

Colon Cancer: Those who exercise consistently are 24 percent less likely to develop colon cancer, according to the British Journal of Cancer. Researchers postulate that exercise may decrease the risk by promoting a healthy colon, thereby reducing the time cancer-causing materials spend within the body.

Breast Cancer: The National Cancer Institute states that active women are 12 percent less likely to develop breast cancer. Some researchers think this is due to the reduction of certain hormone levels.

Depression: Reports from Harvard Medical School indicate that regular exercise can increase endorphin activity and improve one's mood at the same level as pharmacological techniques.

Cardiovascular Disease: The World Heart Federation finds that weekly moderate exercise reduces one's risk of death by the disease by 50 percent, through lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Type 2 Diabetes: Per the Diabetes Prevention Program, moderate exercise, along with healthy eating, increases one's insulin sensitivity and also makes it easier for muscles to use glucose on their own.

