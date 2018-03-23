Xclaim Dance Presents: Light, Sound & Brainwaves

Celebrate Xclaim’s 10th Anniversary Season by joining us for a premiere performance of 4 new works! The stage becomes a canvas of color through Light, Sound & Brainwaves as each wavelength is expressed through a collage of diverse dance movement, unique music and multimedia.

Come undone and come together in DekaDance, a new work for 10 dancers.

This evening of abstract awakenings features choreography by Xclaim veterans J.Shannon Filmore, Nia Gayle, Brandia Hayes & Rachel Hunter along with Artistic Director Mariah Layne French, featuring the talented guest artists of Tru Kingdom Mega Crew.