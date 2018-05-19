Water Safety Will Be Focus at Goldfish Swim School Events

Goldfish Swim School’s annual Water Safety Day is held at Goldfish locations in Dublin and Westerville in conjunction with National Water Safety Month. At the FREE events, children and families will receive information about ways to stay safer in and around the water this summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of accidental-injury death among children ages 1 to 4. Goldfish Swim School will be sharing water safety information and calling attention to steps families can take to prevent accidents from occurring.

· Water safety clinics

· Free family swim with professional, certified lifeguards on duty

· Kids entertainment

· Refreshments

· Visits from community helpers

WHEN: 4 – 6 pm

Saturday, May 19, 2018

WHERE:

Goldfish Swim School – Dublin

6175 Shamrock Ct g, Dublin, OH 43016

Goldfish Swim School – Westerville

765 Brooksedge Blvd, Westerville, OH 43081