Summer Jam West is a grassroots, free art and music festival held annually in Westgate Park. Our year round commitment is to place permanent, public art on the Hilltop.

You’ll find some of the best local bands, local food trucks, local art for sale, a free Children’s Art Zone, professional chalk artists, hand crafted items and a whole lot of fun. You may even find a monarch tent or a little library. Bring your neighbors, bring your friends, bring your family and plan on staying for the day.