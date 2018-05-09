Momentum celebrates its 15th Anniversary with Year-End Performances of “We Are Stars,” a story about self-acceptance and inner confidence. “We Are Stars” follows Little Comet on a journey to find their place in the universe. All performances are free and open to the public, and first come, first serve.

Wednesday, May 9th, 2017 & Friday, May 11th, 2017

10:30am and 1:00pm at the Davidson Theatre

The performances will include 850 dancers, 15 schools, 7 original dances, and 20 Momentum Staff.

Participating schools include: Clinton Elementary, Columbus Gifted Academy, Eakin Elementary, East Columbus Elementary, Ecole Kenwood French Immersion, Georgian Heights Alternative Elementary, Horizon Elementary, Indian Springs Elementary, KIPP Journey Academy, Lindbergh Elementary, Maize Elementary, Parkmoor Elementary, Ridgewood Elementary, Scioto Darby Elementary, United Preparatory Academy - State.