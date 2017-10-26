Action for Children is hosting its 2nd Annual Small Steps Big Benefits Celebrity Spelling Bee to raise vital funds to support its work to expand access to high quality early childhood education. Happening Thursday, October 26, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Walter Commons at St. Charles Preparatory School, it’s a community celebration of early learning in which each spelling bee contestant competes on behalf of a central Ohio early learning and enrichment program, winning money for that program. In addition to the spelling bee, the evening includes cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, a wine pull raffle, Golden Ticket Raffle and a live auction.

Tickets are $100 each and include valet parking and admission to the event, which features a pre-spelling bee cocktail and heavy hors d'oeuvres reception. To purchase tickets for the Small Steps Big Benefits 2017 Celebrity Spelling Bee visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/action-for-childrens-2nd-annual-small-steps-big-benefits-2017-celebrity-spelling-bee-tickets-37011213536?aff=mcivte

All proceeds support the work of Action for Children, which reaches more than 50,000 children in central Ohio.

Celebrity Spellers:

Piper Kerman, author, Orange is the New Black

Jym Ganahl, retired Meteorologist, NBC-TV 4

Elexis Ryan, Mrs. Ohio America 2017

Dr. Dan Good, Superintendent, Columbus City Schools

Tom Krouse, CEO, Donatos

Elizabeth Brown, Columbus City Council Member

Lubna Najjar, Owner and Fashion Designer, LD Sport

Celebrity Judges:

Jane Grote Abell, Chairwoman, Donatos

Jeni Britton Bauer, Founder, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Tanisha Robinson, CEO, BrewDog USA

The emcee for the evening is NBC-TV 4 Daytime Columbus anchor Robyn Haines. The Official Spelling Bee Pronouncer is Ann Fisher of WOSU.