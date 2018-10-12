Ohio Emerging Leaders' Summit 2018

Now in its eighth year, the Ohio Emerging Leaders' Summit is a one-day leadership development event in the capital city of Columbus that brings together passionate, smart, and engaged young professionals and college students from across Ohio to network and connect for success. All are welcome to attend.

This year’s event will be hosted at Franklin University's Ross Auditorium in downtown Columbus on Friday, October 12 from 8:30am-4pm. A summit pass is $25 and includes:

8:30am - Breakfast/Networking/Registration

Breakfast and coffee are included with your summit pass.

9:15am - Summit Welcome from Dr. David Decker, President of Franklin University, and Derek Grosso, CEO of the Columbus Young Professionals Club

9:30am - Keynote Speaker: Jeff Logan, Former Ohio State Running Back and Co-Captain

10:30am - Networking Activity/Break: Meet Someone New

10:40am - Table Activity & Gift Card Giveaway

11:00am - Inspirational Speaker: Christopher R. Delaney, Independent Coach and Consultant

The lessons that Chris Delane has learned about leadership, relationships, and courage have allowed him to empower others to share their stories and to take the stage as well. His talk will focus on the power of having a personal mission and the power of telling your own story in an empowering way. From this story we can relate to others and begin to manifest incredible things in our personal, professional, and community relationships.

11:45am-12:30pm - Lunch

Lunch is included with your summit pass.

12:30pm - Panel Discussion: "Aspirations, Adaptation & Attitudes in the Changing Workplace"

Our lunch panel will feature Rachel Roman (Human Resources Director at Updox LLC), Stephen Deane (HR Director at Nationwide Insurance), Zoe Allerding (Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at OhioHealth), Emily Magill (HR Director at Zipline Logistics)

1:15pm - Break

1:20-3:40pm - TED-style Talks: An Emerging Leader Progression

Our six afternoon speakers will each have 20 minutes to showcase a real-time progression of leadership - by age - from leadership in your 20s to your 60s:

1:20pm - Joey Hendrickson, Executive Director, Columbus Songwriters Association / Founder, Columbus Music Commission

1:40pm - Zoey Ryu, User Experience Researcher, Lextant

2:00pm - Alaina Shearer, Founder, Women in Digital

2:20pm - Coffee/Snack Break

2:40pm - Oyauma Garrison, President and CEO, A Kid Again

3:00pm - Leslie Battle, Army Veteran / Standup Comic

3:20pm - Nick Fortine, President & Publisher, Columbus Business First

3:45pm - Closing Remarks

A summit pass also includes free parking all day.

The focus of the summit is to provide an opportunity for emerging professionals from across Ohio to convene, connect, and converse. Join the next generation of Ohio leaders for this special event!