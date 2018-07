Momentum University Summer Intensive

Momentum University is a two-week intensive which culminates in this outdoor performance given by 50 of Momentum's advanced dancers. Join us on the Columbus Commons lawn for complimentary Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and an evening of Harlem Renaissance, retold through the eyes of central Ohio's children using dance, music, and performance. Momentum's 2018-2019 programming is in partnership with the city-wide celebration, I, Too Sind America, The Harlem Renaissance at 100.