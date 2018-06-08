LUNG FORCE Gala: The Masquerade Ball

The LUNG FORCE Gala is a passionate and intimate community gathering celebrating the collective power of our breath and voice to stand up against lung cancer and for lung health.

Only a FORCE of many can take on lung cancer, the #1 cancer killer of women in the United States. Consider these alarming facts:

Every two and a half minutes, somein the U.S. is told that he or she has lung cancer

The rate of new lung cancer cases has almost doubled in women in the last 39 years

Anyone can get lung cancer

Please join us at the LUNG FORCE Gala for an elegant evening of dining, entertainment, special guests and heartwarming stories.

Black tie, turquoise dress, and masquerade masks are encouraged.

Special event honorees are:

Our Community Partner US Bank represented by Steve Bennett, Market President Central Ohio and James Shanel, Vice President of Commercial Banking

Ric Smith, our patient honoree