Historic Home and Garden Tour

Stroll the quaint streets of St. Paris Ohio to visit historic homes and gardens, historic churches, the Ivy Inn Bed and Breakfast, St. Paris Library, the Evergreen Cemetery Chapel and the Pony Wagon Museum. Enjoy a weekend full of craft demonstrations and sales, food and live entertainment. A free shuttle service is available. Tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Sponsored by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank and Bundy Baking Solutions, the tour is celebrating it's 26th. year! Welcome tent on 370 E. Main Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072.