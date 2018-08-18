The Great Columbus Duck Race benefitting Nationwide Children's Hospital

The Columbus Duck Race is excited to again partner with The Columbus Food Truck Festival. Join us for this family-fun event on Saturday, August 18th at Genoa Park along the beautiful Scioto Mile in Downtown Columbus. Enjoy the children’s activities, entertainment, and watch thousands of rubber ducks race to the finish line!

Your Racer Duck purchase benefits The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, which is the biggest reward of all. But, there are a few more reasons to make a splash in the race this year. If you buy a duck today, you might even be one of the lucky ducks to win one of our great prizes!