Gramercy Books Presents Goosebumps, The Movie with R.L. Stine

Headlining the blockbuster schedule of Gramercy Books' Grand Opening Weekend Celebration (Jan. 27-29) is renowned author of the Goosebumps Series, Bexley native and graduate of The Ohio State University, R.L. Stine. Gramercy Books will have a special screening of Goosebumps, The Movie, post-screening talk with Stine and book signing (BYOBook from Gramercy). Limited quantity of $10 advanced tickets are available to meet R.L Stine and get your book signed.