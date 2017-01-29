Gramercy Books Presents Goosebumps, The Movie with R.L. Stine

Drexel Theatre 2254 E. Main St., Bexley, Ohio 43209

Headlining the blockbuster schedule of Gramercy Books' Grand Opening Weekend Celebration (Jan. 27-29) is renowned author of the Goosebumps Series, Bexley native and graduate of The Ohio State University, R.L. Stine. Gramercy Books will have a special screening of Goosebumps, The Movie, post-screening talk with Stine and book signing (BYOBook from Gramercy). Limited quantity of $10 advanced tickets are available to meet R.L Stine and get your book signed.

