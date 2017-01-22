Columbus Kids Do Good, a new nonprofit dedicated to teaching kids of all ages how to volunteer their time and talents to local causes, will officially launch on January 22nd with an event at Coffee Connections in Hilliard.

Founded by local blogger Eryn Gilson of 614Mom, the Columbus Kids Do Good launch party will act as a kickoff for the 2017 year with projects for kids and parents to get a glimpse into what the year will consist of. This family-friendly event will also include a playroom, hot chocolate bar, t-shirts for pre-sale, and lots of fun!

For more information or to RSVP visit the Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1866729260212782/